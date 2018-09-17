Latest
Hillary Clinton Pens Op-Ed Outlining How To Resist Trump, Defend Democracy

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images North America
By
September 17, 2018 9:05 am

Former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blasted President Donald Trump and said in a new op-ed in the Atlantic published Sunday that the U.S. needed to step up to defend democracy, an American bedrock she believes is eroding under Trump.

“Democracy may be our birthright as Americans, but it’s not something we can ever take for granted,” she wrote. “Every generation has to fight for it, has to push us closer to that more perfect union. That time has come again.”

Read the whole piece here. 

