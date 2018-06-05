Christie: Giuliani ‘Dead Wrong’ That I’m Prepping Trump For Mueller Sit-Down

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) denied reports that he’s working with President Donald Trump’s legal team to help prepare the President for a potential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

In a tweet on Monday evening he called The Washington Post‘s report about the plans “dead wrong.”

The WaPo story tonight saying I have been asked to help prepare @realDonaldTrump for any interview with Bob Mueller is dead wrong. I have not been asked by anyone to do anything of the sort. The story is wrong. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) June 5, 2018

While Christie was quick to shut down any suggestion that he was aiding the President in preparation for a possible sit-down with Mueller, it was Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who told the Post that Christie would “be willing to do it as (a) volunteer.” Giuliani’s proposition wouldn’t be a long shot– Christie helped Trump prepare for debates during the 2016 campaign by pretending to be Hillary Clinton, according to the Post.

“I’d like to bring Chris Christie in,” he told The Post, adding that Christie is “willing to do it.” “(Trump) and Chris get along, and Chris is a lawyer, so you have attorney-client privilege.”

While it’s unclear whether Christie will agree to assist in training Trump for a special counsel interview, Trump’s legal team is struggling to keep the President focused during their own counseling sessions.

According to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to the Post, officials have been unsuccessful in their attempts to take a deep dive into potential subjects Mueller may broach because of Trump’s “anger about the probe,” per the Post.