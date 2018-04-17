Latest
livewire

Rep. Charlie Dent Announces He Will Leave Congress In ‘Coming Weeks’

By | April 17, 2018 11:54 am
AP

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) has confirmed that he will leave Congress in the next few weeks, declining to serve out the remainder of his term.

“After discussions with my family and careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks,” he said in a statement. “I am especially proud of the work I have done to give voice to the sensible center in our country that is often overlooked or ignored.”

He announced in September 2017 that he would not seek reelection, but initially intended to serve out his current term.

In recent days, Dent has vented on CNN about how running as a Republican during the Trump administration is a “no-win position.”

