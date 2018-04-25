Carson To Propose Raising Rents For Americans In Affordable Housing

Latest
By | April 25, 2018 1:48 pm
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images North America

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will propose changes to the country’s affordable housing program that would raise rents on low-income Americans and impose work requirements on those using subsidies, according a report out Wednesday afternoon from the Washington Post.

Currently, tenants pay 30 percent of their adjusted income toward rent, but under the new HUD plan, tenants would pay 35 percent of their gross income or 35 percent of their earnings from 15 hours per week at a minimum wage job, according to the Washington Post. Residents would have to pay three times more than the current minimum, the Post calculated.

The plan from Carson would also eliminate deductions tenants receive for medical and child care costs, per the Washington Post.

The proposal from Carson would need approval from Congress to be enacted. Carson plans to announce the proposal later on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

