Latest
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Stormy Daniels arrives to Federal Court for the hearing related to the FBI raid on Michael Cohen's hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
39 mins ago
New Stormy Daniels Suit Alleges Former Lawyer ‘Colluded’ With Michael Cohen
1 hour ago
GOPer Apologizes For Saying Businesses Are Allowed To ‘Turn Away People Of Color’
UNITED STATES - APRIL 18: Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies before a House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing in Rayburn Building on FY2019 Budget for OMB on April 18, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Mulvaney Folds Only Group Of Outside Experts He’s Required To Meet With
livewire

Interview On CA Primaries Devolves Into Insults: ‘LA Is A Third World Area’

By | June 6, 2018 3:06 pm

A conversation hosted by MSNBC’s Katy Tur about the California primary results took a sharp turn Wednesday as a Republican strategist called Los Angeles a “third world, kind of poverty-stricken area,” provoking a volley of insults between him and his Democratic counterpart.

Shawn Steele, Republican national committeeman in California, followed up his smear of the major city by calling his fellow interviewee, Bob Shrum, Democratic strategist and director of USC’s institute of politics, a “partisan hack” when Shrum came to LA’s defense.

“Just shut up!” Shrum shot back.

The exchange blurred into heated crosstalk as Tur tried to wrench the conversation back on track.

Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments