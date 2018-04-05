Latest
livewire

Border Patrol Union VP Says ‘Obama Holdovers’ Are ‘Undermining’ Trump

By | April 5, 2018 3:53 pm
Screenshot/AP Video

The vice president of a border patrol union that endorsed Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary said Thursday that “Obama holdovers” within U.S. Border Patrol are undermining the President’s agenda.

“There’s several things that need to be taken care of,” Art Del Cueto (above, left), who also serves as the National Border Patrol Council’s Tuscon local president, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

“I think there’s people even still within our leadership in Border Patrol that are still Obama holdovers and, you know, maybe their plans — maybe their way of doing business is not necessarily the way that President Trump has asked.”

Del Cueto continued: “I think that’s what needs to be done to begin with to also secure the border. We need to get rid of some of the Obama holdovers that are still within our organization that are not following some of President Trump’s plan.”

Pressed several times by Keilar to name names, Del Cueto refused.

“Those individuals are still within our leadership, and I think they are undermining some of the things that need to be done,” he said at one point.

“There’s different members within the organization,” he said later.

Watch below via CNN:

