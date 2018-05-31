John Boehner: ‘The Republican Party Is Taking A Nap Somewhere’

Armed with a Bloody Mary, former House Speaker John Boehner took the stage at a conference in Michigan Thursday, sounding off on his opinions about President Donald Trump’s effect on the Republican Party.

According to WDIV-TV, a local NBC affiliate, Boehner delivered the keynote speech at the 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference.

“There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is taking nap somewhere,” Boehner said during his speech. “If you peel away the noise and the tweets, the things that he’s doing are really good things.”

Boehner reportedly added that his proudest moment in his tenure was when he got to meet Pope Francis, and that his biggest disappointment was when the debt reduction plan fell apart in 2011.