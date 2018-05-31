Latest
4 mins ago
Trump Considering Commutation For Rob Blagojevich, Pardon For Martha Stewart
Trees bloom in the spring near government buildings in Montgomery, Alabama
44 mins ago
AL Gov Wants Principals To Have Option Of Accessing Campus-Stored Weapons
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 30: speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some of the biggest names in the Republican Party made appearances at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference, which hosts 1,500 delegates from across the country through May 31. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
49 mins ago
Trump Just Pardoned A Conservative Troll Who Funneled Donations Through His Mistress
livewire

John Boehner: ‘The Republican Party Is Taking A Nap Somewhere’

By | May 31, 2018 12:13 pm
on December 5, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Armed with a Bloody Mary, former House Speaker John Boehner took the stage at a conference in Michigan Thursday, sounding off on his opinions about President Donald Trump’s effect on the Republican Party.

According to WDIV-TV, a local NBC affiliate, Boehner delivered the keynote speech at the 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference.

“There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is taking nap somewhere,” Boehner said during his speech. “If you peel away the noise and the tweets, the things that he’s doing are really good things.”

Boehner reportedly added that his proudest moment in his tenure was when he got to meet Pope Francis, and that his biggest disappointment was when the debt reduction plan fell apart in 2011.

More Livewire
View All
Comments