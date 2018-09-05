livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Blumenthal Questions Kavanaugh On His ‘Code Word’ Use Of The Phrase ‘Abortion On Demand’

By
September 5, 2018 5:57 pm

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), while questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about his opinions in a controversial abortion case, focused specifically on Kavanaugh’s use of the phrase “abortion on demand,” which Blumenthal said was a “code word” for anti-abortion activists.

“I’m not familiar with the code word,” Kavanaugh said. He said that he was familiar with the use of the phrase in a concurring opinion by Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger upholding Roe v. Wade.

What that meant, Kavanaugh said, was that “reasonable regulations are permissible as long as they don’t constitute an undue burden.”

