Bloomberg Would Spend At Least $100 Million On 2020 Bid If He Decides To Run

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg would spend at least $100 million of his own money — the amount he spent on his last bid for NYC mayor — if he decides to run for president in 2020, according to a Thursday CNBC report.

His top political adviser Howard Wolfson hinted at the investment in an email to CNBC.

“Mike spent more than $100 million in his last mayor’s race. Last time I looked, NYC is a fraction of the size of the country as a whole,” Wolfson said, adding Bloomberg would spend “whatever is required.”