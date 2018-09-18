Biden: Presume Women Who Come Forward With Allegations Are Being Truthful

Former Vice President Joe Biden — who presided over the Senate Judiciary Committee during Clarence Thomas’ confirmation and oversaw testimony from Anita Hill, who claimed Thomas has sexual harassed her for years — said women who choose to come forward with allegations should be believed.

He claimed he had always believed Hill was telling the truth during hearings, which he later apologized for how he handled.

“For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time,” he told reporters at an event at the home of Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall Monday. “But nobody fails to understand that this is like jumping into a cauldron.”