Biden Checks In With Capitol Hill Pals Before Deciding On 2020

By
February 7, 2019 8:24 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden has contacted at least five senators so far this year to check in with former colleagues on Capitol Hill as he finalizes his decision on a 2020 bid, Politico reported. 

Among those he’s reached out to: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), both of whom have encouraged him to run publicly. Biden is reportedly looking for some input from Democratic lawmakers on his chances if he runs, timing for throwing his hat in the ring and what the already crowded Democratic primary could mean for his bid.

