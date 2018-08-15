Biden Cancels Illinois Dems Appearance Due To ‘Doctor’s Orders Not To Travel’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday cancelled an appearance at an Illinois Democratic event due to “doctor’s orders not to travel.”

Biden had been scheduled to address the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association brunch in Springfield on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Biden told CNN he would be “fine in a few days.”

Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association President Doug House wrote in a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday night, “Everyone who knows Vice President Biden knows that he gives our party and our country his all, but unfortunately he is sick and is under doctor’s orders not to travel.”

“The cancellation is of course disappointing, but it is clear that the circumstances are simply unavoidable,” House added.