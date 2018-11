Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) let it rip Wednesday afternoon, firing off an uncensored tweet at President Donald Trump about his reluctance to meaningfully punish Saudi Arabia for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 21, 2018