Avenatti Sought Legal Funding From Democratic Operatives

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti sought legal funding from major Democratic operatives, according to a Friday New York Times report.

Avenatti personally contacted Bradley Beychok, president of the progressive PAC American Bridge, in March, reportedly seeking $2 million to help with the assorted legal costs of Daniels’ case. Beychok declined, officials at American Bridge deciding that the case was not a good use of their funds.

Avenatti reportedly said that he may have contacted Mr. Beychock, but that “we have not sought any money from anyone on the right or the left.”

Unnamed sources also told the Times that members of Avenatti’s law firm had reached out to two people connected to Democratic donors, but that those conversations did not result in any money either.

Avenatti also reportedly said on Thursday that Daniels is no longer paying his attorney’s fees, and that that bill, as well as security costs, arbitration, and potential damages are being paid by the $527,000 raised on a crowdfunding website.

“I can’t tell you the name of every person that I have spoken to, or not spoken to, over the last three months,” Avenatti told the New York Times. “But what I can tell you is that we have not taken any political-associated dollars from anyone on the right or anyone on the left. Period.”