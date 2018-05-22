Latest
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the director of the CIA, Rep.ÊMike Pompeo(R-KS) testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mr. Pompeo is a former Army officer who graduated first in his class from West Point.
7 mins ago
Pompeo: US Still Working On Being ‘Fully Prepared’ For NK Summit In June
36 mins ago
WH: Speaker Ryan’s Status ‘Not Something That The White House Has Waded Into’
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tom Frieden addresses the media on the Ebola case in the U.S. at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first confirmed Ebola virus patient in the United States was staying with family members at The Ivy Apartment complex before being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. State and local officials are working with federal officials to monitor other individuals that had contact with the confirmed patient.
39 mins ago
Death Of CDC Employee Found In Atlanta River Ruled Suicide By Drowning
livewire

Judge Slaps Avenatti’s Firm With $10M Judgment In Bankruptcy Dispute

By | May 22, 2018 4:28 pm
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Michael Avenatti’s law firm, Eagan Avenatti, was slapped with a $10 million judgment for failing to abide by the terms of a bankruptcy settlement, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

The law firm reportedly missed a $2 million payment last week it had agreed to make to a former employee, Jason Frank.

“At this point, that’s what’s appropriate,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Catherine Bauer said at a hearing Tuesday, according to the Times.

The U.S. government is planning to file a motion alleging Avenatti’s firm failed to pay back taxes as part of the bankruptcy settlement, a Justice Department lawyer revealed at the hearing, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Avenatti pushed back on the Los Angeles’ Times reporting on Twitter and in a statement in the story calling it “over blown.”

Avenatti did not respond to TPM’s inquiry, but told Buzzfeed’s Chris Geidner that he did not personally default on any taxes and that the dispute was unrelated to his work representing Stormy Daniels, a porn star paid by President Trump’s personal attorney to keep quiet in 2016 about allegations she slept with Trump.

More Livewire
View All
Comments