AT&T Gave Information To Mueller About Cohen Payments Last Year

AT&T said in a statement released Wednesday evening that it had been approached by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators last year and had “cooperated fully” with their requests for information about payments they made to President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

In a message sent to employees on Tuesday, the telecom company explained that Cohen’s firm was just one of several other companies that AT&T had been paying to better understand the new administration.

“When we were contacted by the Special Counsel’s office regarding Michael Cohen, we cooperated fully, providing all information requested in November and December of 2017,” the company said in a written statement provided to Dallas Morning News. “A few weeks later, our consulting contract with Cohen expired at the end of the year. Since then, we have received no additional questions from the Special Counsel’s office and consider the matter closed.”

It was revealed on Tuesday that AT&T was one of several companies to pay Cohen’s consulting firm in order to gain insight into the Trump administration, including the American affiliate of a company owned by a Russian oligarch who attended Trump’s inauguration.