livewire

After Opposing Pelosi Speakership Bid, Moulton Mulls Running For President

By
February 11, 2019 9:38 am

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), who thrust himself into headlines when he initially opposed Nancy Pelosi’s bid for speaker of the House last year, is thinking about running for president, in an already crowded Democratic field, Moulton told Buzzfeed News.

“I’m thinking about running for president,” Moulton told BuzzFeed News. “I’m not definitely running, but I’m going to take a very hard look at it. A very serious look at it. Because I believe it’s time for a new generation of leadership, and we gotta send Donald Trump packing.”

