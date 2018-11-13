Latest
UNITED STATES - July 23: Matt Whitaker (R) Iowa is interviewed at Roll Call office in Washington, D.C. (Photo By Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)
5 hours ago
Whitaker Abandoned Taxpayer-Funded Project In Iowa In 2016
6 hours ago
Bill Nelson Campaign Files Lawsuit To Extend Florida Recount Deadline
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 13: Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., arrives for New Member Orientation at the Courtyard Marriott in SE, on November 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 hours ago
The Young And Diverse Freshman Class Of Congress Arrives In DC
livewire

After 22 Months, White House Announces Nominee For Saudi Arabia Ambassador

By
November 13, 2018 6:44 pm

The United States currently has no ambassador to Saudi Arbia; Christopher Henzel has served as chargé d’affairesad interim, since January 2017. On Tuesday, the White House finally announced a nominee, the retired four-star Army general and former U.S. Central Command commander John Abizaid. Read their press release below:

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to Key Administration Post

John P. Abizaid of Nevada, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

General Abizaid currently serves as the first Annenberg Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and works as a private consultant at JPA Associates. Previously, he held the Distinguished Chair of the Combating Terrorism Center at the United States Military Academy at West Point.  He has worked with the Preventative Defense Project at Stanford University and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.  General Abizaid began his career in the U.S. Army as an infantry platoon leader and rose to become a four-star general and the longest serving commander of United States Central Command.  He served as the Director of Strategic Plans and Policy on the Joint Staff and then Director of the Joint Staff among other leadership positions.  General Abizaid was a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and earned his M.A. in Middle Eastern Area Studies from Harvard University.  He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.  General Abizaid is a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: