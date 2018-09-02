livewire 2018 Elections

Activists To Plaster Trump Tweet Trashing Ted Cruz On ‘Mobile Billboard’ In TX

By
September 2, 2018 4:30 pm

Activists have successfully fundraised the amount necessary to plaster a tweet from Donald Trump attacking Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on a “mobile billboard,” Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor David Hogg announced Saturday night.

Hogg, along with the liberal activist and social media presence Claude Taylor, contributed to a fundraiser “initiated by Antonio Arellano” of the group USA Latinx, according to a GoFundMe page associated with the fundraiser.

