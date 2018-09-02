Activists To Plaster Trump Tweet Trashing Ted Cruz On ‘Mobile Billboard’ In TX

Activists have successfully fundraised the amount necessary to plaster a tweet from Donald Trump attacking Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on a “mobile billboard,” Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor David Hogg announced Saturday night.
Hogg, along with the liberal activist and social media presence Claude Taylor, contributed to a fundraiser “initiated by Antonio Arellano” of the group USA Latinx, according to a GoFundMe page associated with the fundraiser.
Update: the billboard is happening thanks to all who contributed 🙂
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018
So many wonderful selections to choose from… Thank you @POTUS
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018
We did it — Congratulations! Thanks to your contributions our mobile billboard will be seen by thousands of Texans.
We are no longer accepting donations at this time.
— Antonio (@AntonioArellano) September 2, 2018
This all came together within hours. My associate and I @AntonioArellano will be back soon with details on billboard's first run.
— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 2, 2018