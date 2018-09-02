Activists To Plaster Trump Tweet Trashing Ted Cruz On ‘Mobile Billboard’ In TX

Activists have successfully fundraised the amount necessary to plaster a tweet from Donald Trump attacking Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on a “mobile billboard,” Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor David Hogg announced Saturday night.

Hogg, along with the liberal activist and social media presence Claude Taylor, contributed to a fundraiser “initiated by Antonio Arellano” of the group USA Latinx, according to a GoFundMe page associated with the fundraiser.

Update: the billboard is happening thanks to all who contributed 🙂 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

So many wonderful selections to choose from… Thank you @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Q9dmuQr2AT — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

We did it — Congratulations! Thanks to your contributions our mobile billboard will be seen by thousands of Texans. We are no longer accepting donations at this time. pic.twitter.com/lpweiPC6s6 — Antonio (@AntonioArellano) September 2, 2018