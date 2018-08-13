‘It’s About Time’: Meadows Celebrates Strzok Firing

Chair of the House Freedom Caucus and one of the most vicious critics of the FBI celebrated the firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok, the agency official whose anti-Trump text messages have provided the greatest fodder for anti-FBI sentiment within the Republican Party.

“It’s about time,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) in a statement Monday.

Read the full statement below:

“Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI because of what his own written words plainly showed: he was willing to use his official FBI position to try and stop President Trump from getting elected. He tarnished the FBI’s sterling reputation and severely damaged public trust in an institution where trust is paramount. His conduct should deeply concern every American. I hope this development will allow us move to forward in restoring the character of an agency where so many brave men and women work tirelessly to keep America safe.

This is the right decision. It’s about time.”