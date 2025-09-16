LIVE COVERAGE

County Attorney Will Seek Death Penalty for Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson

September 16, 2025
PROVO, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 16: Utah County Attorney General Jeff Gray speaks during a press conference regarding Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk on September 16, 2025 at the Utah County Healt... PROVO, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 16: Utah County Attorney General Jeff Gray speaks during a press conference regarding Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk on September 16, 2025 at the Utah County Health & Justice Building in Provo, Utah. Tyler Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, while he was speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" on the campus of Utah Valley University. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 16, 2025
Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was charged with seven counts on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University last Wednesday.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray held a press conference, during which he read aloud from the charging documents. Those documents are available here, and include an alleged text exchange in which Robinson confessed to his roommate that he had killed Kirk, and discussed his attempts to retrieve his weapon later that day.

Robinson had his first court appearance virtually from the jail Tuesday evening, during which the judge said he’ll be assigned a lawyer. He is being held without bail.

  1. Have we heard anything from Robinson’s attorney? Do we even have a clue who it might be?

  2. The worst part of Kirk being killed is that I am now forced to see his stupid, vacuous cartoon balloon face every fucking time I go online. I used to be able to avoid the fascist douche, but not anymore.

  4. Gray On Patel’s Live Tweeting The Investigation: ‘As Attorneys, We Typically Like To Control That Information’

    …the better to get an “impartial jury and fair trial.”

    This is the first time a high profile social media influencer has been murdered. Who knows what that means to crime and punishment.

    Truthfully it shouldn’t make a difference but ICE raided a plant in Georgia creating an international incident on the word of a MAGA social media Karen without seeking any approval upstream so who the hell knows.

  5. And of course the DA had to insinuate that the reason Robinson killed Kirk was because he had a transgender roommate who somehow brainwashed him into killing Kirk.

