WH Holds Briefing After Trump Claims ‘Total’ Authority To Reopen Economy

April 14, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are scheduled to hold a briefing at 5 p.m. ET. Trump is now facing backlash — even from fellow Republicans — for his remark during last night’s briefing that his “authority is total” regarding the reopening of the economy. We’ll also keep our eyes peeled for an announcement on guidelines to reopen the economy, which National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow teased will come “in the next day or two.”

