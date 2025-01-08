Trump Tries To Thwart Last Remnants of Court Cases Against Him

With less than two weeks until he’s inaugurated, Donald Trump is moving to block the last remnants of the various criminal cases brought against him over the past several years.
Trump filed a last-ditch brief with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the justices to intervene and block his Friday sentencing in the New York hush money case.
Separately, the incoming President is also trying to prevent Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing a report concluding his investigation. The report contains one volume covering the Jan. 6 investigation, and a second volume about the Mar-a-Lago classified records case.
We’ll be following below.
