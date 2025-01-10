Say what you will about President Trump: he knows how to make an entrance. This time, he will enter the presidency with the distinction of being the first to have a felony conviction on his record. Friday’s sentencing came a mere ten days before he is slated to take office.

Judge Juan Merchan imposed a sentence of “unconditional discharge” — that means no probation, no fines, and no jail time. Trump appeared by video feed and boasted about his election victory. He did not express remorse. “I’d just like to explain that I’ve been treated very unfairly,” he concluded.

Merchan gave brief remarks and imposed his sentence.

The fact that sentencing went forward at all is something of a surprise. After Merchan indicated last week that he would move to conclude the case before Trump’s inauguration, the former and future President launched a series of appeals; first to the state court above Merchan, and then, breaking with procedure, directly to the Supreme Court on the same day he went to the New York state high court. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 Thursday evening to allow the sentencing to proceed.

TPM was in the courthouse. Read our live coverage below.