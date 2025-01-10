LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Sentenced To Nothing In New York Hush Money Case

January 10, 2025
186
US President-elect Donald Trump appears remotely for a sentencing hearing in front of New York State Judge Juan Merchan in the criminal case in which he was convicted in 2024 on charges involving hush money paid to a... US President-elect Donald Trump appears remotely for a sentencing hearing in front of New York State Judge Juan Merchan in the criminal case in which he was convicted in 2024 on charges involving hush money paid to a porn star, at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan in New York City, on January 10, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 10, 2025
186

Say what you will about President Trump: he knows how to make an entrance. This time, he will enter the presidency with the distinction of being the first to have a felony conviction on his record. Friday’s sentencing came a mere ten days before he is slated to take office.

Judge Juan Merchan imposed a sentence of “unconditional discharge” — that means no probation, no fines, and no jail time. Trump appeared by video feed and boasted about his election victory. He did not express remorse. “I’d just like to explain that I’ve been treated very unfairly,” he concluded.

Merchan gave brief remarks and imposed his sentence.

The fact that sentencing went forward at all is something of a surprise. After Merchan indicated last week that he would move to conclude the case before Trump’s inauguration, the former and future President launched a series of appeals; first to the state court above Merchan, and then, breaking with procedure, directly to the Supreme Court on the same day he went to the New York state high court. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 Thursday evening to allow the sentencing to proceed.

TPM was in the courthouse. Read our live coverage below.

More Less

Say what you will about President Trump: he knows how to make an entrance. This time, he will enter the presidency with the distinction of being the first to have a felony conviction on his record. Friday’s sentencing came a mere ten days before he is slated to take office.

Judge Juan Merchan imposed a sentence of “unconditional discharge” — that means no probation, no fines, and no jail time. Trump appeared by video feed and boasted about his election victory. He did not express remorse. “I’d just like to explain that I’ve been treated very unfairly,” he concluded.

Merchan gave brief remarks and imposed his sentence.

The fact that sentencing went forward at all is something of a surprise. After Merchan indicated last week that he would move to conclude the case before Trump’s inauguration, the former and future President launched a series of appeals; first to the state court above Merchan, and then, breaking with procedure, directly to the Supreme Court on the same day he went to the New York state high court. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 Thursday evening to allow the sentencing to proceed.

TPM was in the courthouse. Read our live coverage below.

186
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
186
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for jm_tpm jm_tpm says:

    Whatever you might think about the merits or the impact of the case, I think this sentencing will effect Mr. Trump more than we currently realize. Branding is everything to him, and he will now be branded as a convicted criminal.

  2. I agree, but it would be so much more satisfying if he were simply to slip and fall into one of his golf course’s many water traps and be eaten by an alligator. That’s all I’m suggesting.

  3. Avatar for tao tao says:

    It’s good to have an end to the trial with a sentence that can be cited when TSF lies about it.

  4. Important question: Does the Resolute desk fit between the jail doors?

  5. Other nuisances that will muddy the narrative:

    Nations around the world that do not admit convicted felons will have to decide how much to embarrass Trump while making an awkward exception.

    He will have to conduct the appeal of his conviction from the oval office. Also awkward and off message.

    He will need to find a new crop of lawyers, having appointed the current batch to run the justice department. Wonder what that pool hiding under a barrel looks like. Wonder how they will be paid.

    Edited to add: Lots of ink spilled about how it’s a good thing (well, it is a thing) he doesn’t need a security clearance.

    Take the small pleasures where we can get them.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

180 more replies

Participants

Avatar for heart Avatar for josephebacon Avatar for romath Avatar for clemmers Avatar for 1gg Avatar for steviedee111 Avatar for becca656 Avatar for mickeyg Avatar for inversion Avatar for stradivarius50t3 Avatar for esva Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for darrtown Avatar for benthere Avatar for gajake Avatar for docd Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for katscherger Avatar for yiprock Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for v12nna Avatar for jackofalltirades Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for ClutchCargo

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: