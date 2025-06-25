LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Lackey Emil Bove Up For Senate Grilling As Trump Tries To Make Him A Judge

June 25, 2025
FBI Director Kash Patel (2nd R) and Emil Bove, former acting US deputy attorney general, listen to unseen US President Donald Trump speak at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2025.
By
June 25, 2025
The man who spearheaded the administration’s effort to remake the Department of Justice into Trump’s ideal is up for a hearing Tuesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee over his nomination to be a federal appeals court judge.

Emil Bove is a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who, until January, was a personal lawyer to President Trump in his criminal cases. He has served in various senior roles in the first months of the Trump DOJ, including associate deputy attorney general. Trump nominated Bove to a position on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

We expect much about his DOJ tenure to come up at the hearing. Follow along below.

  • Many observers will say that it's unclear when Bove stopped working for Trump in a personal capacity. Unlike senior DOJ officials for decades before him, who took pains to avoid the appearance of serving the President's partisan political interest, Bove dove head-first into pruning the Justice Department of components that clashed with Trump's view of the world.
  • Take the January 6 prosecutions: Bove dismissed dozens of line prosecutors assigned to those cases; he also pushed for a review of FBI agents assigned to Capitol insurrection matters. Senate Democrats plan to focus on the firings during the hearing, per a committee aide.
  • But perhaps the greatest hit in Bove's short DOJ oeuvre took place in New York City. There, he oversaw the botched effort to transform the prosecution of Mayor Eric Adams into a form of leverage. In a deal that Bove outlined, the DOJ would dismiss the charges while reserving the right to revive them. Adams, if he wanted to stay out of court, would comply with Trump administration immigration enforcement.
  • Bove's efforts to make this idea a reality prompted the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney to resign, along with several other prosecutors across the DOJ. Bove appeared alone at a hearing in the matter; the judge dismissed the charges permanently.
  1. Bove looks even more like Nosferatu than S. Miller does.

  2. Is there anyone that doesn’t think this hearing is only because they have to have one and this guy is already pretty much confirmed? Isn’t this all just for show when no one will stand up to this authoritarian action?

    It won’t matter that the guy has said outrageous things about ignoring the law, so let’s put him in charge of enforcing what he has explicitly said he will ignore.

    Has Congress said no to any of the nominations to date?

  3. I know it is shallow to judge someone by their looks, but what the hell, his countenance exudes sinister and diabolical motivations.

  4. You might even say, “Evil”?

    I agree…

  5. Hardly. I’m putting money on them confirming the bastard. The GQP has no shame and they are in thrall to Mango Mussolini.

