Trump Lackey Emil Bove Up For Senate Grilling As Trump Tries To Make Him A Judge

The man who spearheaded the administration’s effort to remake the Department of Justice into Trump’s ideal is up for a hearing Tuesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee over his nomination to be a federal appeals court judge.

Emil Bove is a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who, until January, was a personal lawyer to President Trump in his criminal cases. He has served in various senior roles in the first months of the Trump DOJ, including associate deputy attorney general. Trump nominated Bove to a position on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

We expect much about his DOJ tenure to come up at the hearing. Follow along below.

Many observers will say that it's unclear when Bove stopped working for Trump in a personal capacity. Unlike senior DOJ officials for decades before him, who took pains to avoid the appearance of serving the President's partisan political interest, Bove dove head-first into pruning the Justice Department of components that clashed with Trump's view of the world.

Take the January 6 prosecutions: Bove dismissed dozens of line prosecutors assigned to those cases; he also pushed for a review of FBI agents assigned to Capitol insurrection matters. Senate Democrats plan to focus on the firings during the hearing, per a committee aide.

But perhaps the greatest hit in Bove's short DOJ oeuvre took place in New York City. There, he oversaw the botched effort to transform the prosecution of Mayor Eric Adams into a form of leverage. In a deal that Bove outlined, the DOJ would dismiss the charges while reserving the right to revive them. Adams, if he wanted to stay out of court, would comply with Trump administration immigration enforcement.

Bove's efforts to make this idea a reality prompted the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney to resign, along with several other prosecutors across the DOJ. Bove appeared alone at a hearing in the matter; the judge dismissed the charges permanently.