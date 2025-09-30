TPM's 25th Anniversary Live Show - Get Tickets Now!
Hours Away, Government Shutdown Seems Inevitable

September 30, 2025
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES- SEPTEMBER 29: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Voug... WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES- SEPTEMBER 29: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, speaks during a press conference following a meeting between President Trump and Congressional Democratic leaders on funding the government, in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 30, 2025
The government will shut down at midnight.

The Senate is in session, and is expected to vote on both the Republican, House-passed continuing resolution and the Democratic counter proposal later in the day. Both will almost certainly fail.

House Republicans are still away from D.C., prompting taunts from House Democrats, who gathered behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for a press briefing on the House steps Tuesday morning, to come back and “do their jobs.”

A Monday meeting between Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and President Trump has not seemed to move the needle. Soon after the meeting, Trump posted an AI deepfake video of Schumer saying Democrats are “woke pieces of shit” with Jeffries nodding along in a sombrero — not exactly the move of an engaged negotiator.

  1. Government shut down…

  2. Schumer and Jeffries had better not cave. Hold the fuckers’ feet to the fire. They did this to themselves.

    Oh, and screw every farmer who voted for that MoFo.

  3. Democrats shouldn’t be voting to advance anything republicans put forward. Ever. Make republicans run the show on their votes alone: total obstruction, all the time, until the rule of law is restored.

  4. I was thinking Mamdani should say he wants Jeffries /Schumer to cave, so they do the opposite?

  5. One question I have: as I understand, the House CR runs through November and while it’s technically not a “clean” CR, it still by & large maintains status quo funding. What was the issue with the Dems agreeing to this CR but warning that anything beyond it would require all the things they’re currently asking for (restoration of ACA subsidies, etc.)? And then using the next couple of months to try to negotiate, which when that failed, would just strengthen the Dems’ position?

    I’m sure they considered and rejected this option for a good reason, I’m just not sure what that reason was.

