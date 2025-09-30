Hours Away, Government Shutdown Seems Inevitable

The government will shut down at midnight.

The Senate is in session, and is expected to vote on both the Republican, House-passed continuing resolution and the Democratic counter proposal later in the day. Both will almost certainly fail.

House Republicans are still away from D.C., prompting taunts from House Democrats, who gathered behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for a press briefing on the House steps Tuesday morning, to come back and “do their jobs.”

A Monday meeting between Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and President Trump has not seemed to move the needle. Soon after the meeting, Trump posted an AI deepfake video of Schumer saying Democrats are “woke pieces of shit” with Jeffries nodding along in a sombrero — not exactly the move of an engaged negotiator.