Senate Will Vote on War Powers Resolution as Conflict Expands Without an Objective

03.04.26 | 2:18 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union addr... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration's tariff strategy, and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Since President Donald Trump launched the U.S. into war over the weekend — without any consent from the legislative branch — Congress has been scrambling to respond to the situation. Republicans are struggling to defend Trump’s actions and Democrats are criticizing the president for entering the U.S. into a full-scale conflict without authorization from Congress.

Both chambers will separately vote on bipartisan war powers resolutions this week — the Senate on Wednesday and the House on Thursday. Though on paper its an effort to rein in Trump’s Iran war, it’s largely symbolic. Both are all but guaranteed to fail, and even if successful, will face a veto from Trump.

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans are taking advantage of the moment to try to spin the war into a way to pressure Democrats’ to help end the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown. Democrats have been demanding reforms to rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the wake of two recent killings of U.S. citizens by ICE agents. The White House and Senate Democrats have been exchanging proposals for weeks now with little progress.

As Republicans try to bully the Dems into funding the agencies under the DHS umbrella without any reforms — claiming it is dangerous and irresponsible to leave them unfunded during a time of elevated threats at home — the House is set to vote on the largely unchanged DHS funding bill Wednesday afternoon.

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
  1. Avatar for robg robg says:

    The whole idea of this retroactive war powers resolution is absurd. You either have the powers before you go to war or you don’t - if you don’t, it’s illegal. The congress doesn’t have to retroactively affirm that it would’ve gone along with what illegal shit you’re doing - it needs to declare war FIRST.

  2. Unfortunately we’re getting the MAGA equivalent of Putin calling his war against Ukraine a special military operation. Mike Johnson called the war a “Defensive Operation”. Hilariously, though, Markwayne Mullin is incapable of not calling it a war, despite seemingly being one of the administration’s preferred spokesmen for the war.

  3. I guess we got our Orwellian war with Eurasia.

    “Oceania was at war with Eurasia; therefore Oceania had always been at war with Eurasia”

    We got a “Crusade” led by these fascist, authoritarian, religious cult, wackadoodles against something actually very similar.

  4. I hope Democrats realize that the DHS goons have provided them a hill we expect them to climb or to die trying.

    My wife told me last night that this November she intends to vote against every incumbent on her ballot regardless of party. I am not sure I blame her.

  5. And the vote begins…..

