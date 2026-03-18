Senators Grill Their GOP Colleague and Potential New DHS Pick About ‘Reckless Brutality of ICE’

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) will face questions from his Republican and Democratic colleagues on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee today after President Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem as the Department of Homeland Security secretary and named him as her replacement earlier this month.

Democrats are expected to ask Mullin about his views on ICE’s brutal enforcement operations in cities around the U.S., as most Senate Dems withhold their votes on funding DHS in the absence of adequate reforms.

What’s “most important to Americans right now are whether he’s going to reform the agency in a way that stops the ongoing lawlessness and reckless brutality of ICE and CBP,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said ahead of this morning’s hearing.

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