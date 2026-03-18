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Senators Grill Their GOP Colleague and Potential New DHS Pick About ‘Reckless Brutality of ICE’

by and
03.18.26 | 11:52 am
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) speaks to reporters after a vote a... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) speaks to reporters after a vote at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Senate failed to move forward on funding for the Department of Homeland Security. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) will face questions from his Republican and Democratic colleagues on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee today after President Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem as the Department of Homeland Security secretary and named him as her replacement earlier this month.

Democrats are expected to ask Mullin about his views on ICE’s brutal enforcement operations in cities around the U.S., as most Senate Dems withhold their votes on funding DHS in the absence of adequate reforms.

What’s “most important to Americans right now are whether he’s going to reform the agency in a way that stops the ongoing lawlessness and reckless brutality of ICE and CBP,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said ahead of this morning’s hearing.

Follow along with our live coverage below:

Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
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Notable Replies

  1. America has no shortage of complete meatheads.

  2. I would hope Markwayne would die of embarrassment, but I doubt he has any shame.

  3. Markwayne did absolutely no preparation for this hearing, but I’m resigned to Senate Brain overwhelming the obvious solution of not confirming this rodeo clown.

    @eldonlazar He doesn’t have any self-preservation instinct, either, since he’s willingly climbing aboard a sinking ship.

  4. He will be confirmed because he is a Senator. Senators just aren’t denied in these circumstances. The fact is he has no relevant experience in law enforcement or running complex organizations. For me the real question is how does he get along with his boss-Stephen Miller?. Does he have any independence?

  5. Avatar for darcy darcy says:

    And if you watch these “hearings” prepare to be depressed. “Suffering fools” and getting past the noise is important to personal progress and survival. And you already know that. Beware!

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