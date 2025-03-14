LIVE COVERAGE

Senate Democrats Expected To Help Pass House Republican CR

March 14, 2025
69
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks to the media following a Senate Democrat policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Cario... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks to the media following a Senate Democrat policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 14, 2025
69

Following Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) announcement that he would help pass the House’s far-right spending bill, a few Senate Democrats are expected to provide the necessary votes to help pass the measure Friday.

Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and even Democratic House leadership, are criticizing the Senate’s caving.

Follow along with TPM’s live coverage at the Hill:

More Less

Following Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) announcement that he would help pass the House’s far-right spending bill, a few Senate Democrats are expected to provide the necessary votes to help pass the measure Friday.

Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and even Democratic House leadership, are criticizing the Senate’s caving.

Follow along with TPM’s live coverage at the Hill:

69
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
69
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Very disappointing. I don’t know the right answer but it seems there should be some pushback beyond empty posturing. When you stand for nothing, you will accept anything. Even the federal employees’ union backs voting no.

  2. Absolutely disgusting! Spineless Democratic Senators. Schumer needs to go. That’s no CR and he knows it. It’s everything the bastards want including tax breaks for the wealthy! Bastards.

  3. Historicaly weak leadership.

  4. All these pols from the era of Triangulation and GOPLite need to fucking go. Show votes and pretend good faith negotiation is not going to cut it.

    No one can have all the answer for what needs to be done right now, but living in a bygone era of good faith negotiations is a fools run.

  5. If as Chuckie says, a shut down is much worse than passing the poison in this resolution, THEN EXPLAIN IT IN CLEAR WORDS.

    Just saying “they’ll destroy the government quicker” isn’t enough. And if it’s the truth, every Dem leader should be on the streets protesting now.

    All I see is weakness and fear of not making the perfect move. There is no perfect move.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

63 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for mokeefe Avatar for eggrollian Avatar for economides Avatar for becca656 Avatar for slagathor Avatar for sniffit Avatar for yskov Avatar for arrendis Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for musgrove Avatar for califdemdreamer Avatar for jonney_5 Avatar for ozziecat Avatar for choska Avatar for sthammond Avatar for noonm Avatar for FedObs Avatar for BruceWayne Avatar for greysea Avatar for ancoraimpara Avatar for hummus_neanderthalensis Avatar for osprey Avatar for wyldewest

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: