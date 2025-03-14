Senate Democrats Expected To Help Pass House Republican CR

Following Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) announcement that he would help pass the House’s far-right spending bill, a few Senate Democrats are expected to provide the necessary votes to help pass the measure Friday.
Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and even Democratic House leadership, are criticizing the Senate’s caving.
Follow along with TPM’s live coverage at the Hill:
