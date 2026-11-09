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Congress Returns Post-Midterms With Hegseth Impeachment Effort

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11.09.26 | 6:41 pm

The boys (and girls) are back in town.

More than a 100 incoming members — largely Democrats, but some Republicans — started pouring onto Capitol Hill for new member orientation over the weekend. Though it seems there are some first week jitters and a lot of excitement to get to work, the current Congress will have to get through the lame duck session first … one that may end up being way more eventful than anticipated.

The House is getting ready to vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) resolution will be on the House floor this week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he is a “hard yes” on it over the weekend.

Democrats and Republicans in both chambers are also preparing for their caucus leadership elections. House Democrats’ offices have been getting bombarded with calls for a new leadership but, so far, Jeffries doesn’t seem to face any real threat for the gavel. Meanwhile, on the other side of the building, some Senate Republicans are trying to push their leadership elections back, saying the big losses warrant a conversation.

Follow along with us as we enter into the lame duck session:

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
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  2. Avatar for 21zna9 21zna9 says:

    Goodbye Whiskey Pete!

  5. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    So, in elections past the fraud was in the late-count ballots, but now it’s the early voting that’s fraudulent?

    It’s almost as if it’s just the losing that’s the problem.

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