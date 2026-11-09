Congress Returns Post-Midterms With Hegseth Impeachment Effort

The boys (and girls) are back in town.

More than a 100 incoming members — largely Democrats, but some Republicans — started pouring onto Capitol Hill for new member orientation over the weekend. Though it seems there are some first week jitters and a lot of excitement to get to work, the current Congress will have to get through the lame duck session first … one that may end up being way more eventful than anticipated.

The House is getting ready to vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) resolution will be on the House floor this week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he is a “hard yes” on it over the weekend.

Democrats and Republicans in both chambers are also preparing for their caucus leadership elections. House Democrats’ offices have been getting bombarded with calls for a new leadership but, so far, Jeffries doesn’t seem to face any real threat for the gavel. Meanwhile, on the other side of the building, some Senate Republicans are trying to push their leadership elections back, saying the big losses warrant a conversation.

Follow along with us as we enter into the lame duck session: