Live Blog

Some Far-Right Members Threaten to Sink Funding Package Unless Congress Makes an Illegal Act Illegal

02.02.26 | 5:24 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 30, 2026 in Washington, DC.

After discussions with the White House, Senate Democrats were successful in convincing their Republican colleagues to split up a six-bill appropriations package into a five full-year bills package plus a two-week continuing resolution on funding the Department of Homeland Security. That legislation, passed by Senate late Friday night, is now in the House’s hands for final passage before it gets sent to President Trump’s desk. Once that happens, the partial government shutdown will be over.

Most House Democrats who spoke during a caucus call on Sunday reportedly plan to continue their protest of funding for DHS, even with the short-term CR negotiated by their colleagues in the Senate. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has told House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) leadership won’t whip the Democratic votes that could help quickly pass the legislation.

Alongside some Democrats, a handful far-right House Republicans are also opposing the Senate-passed deal, saying they will not vote for it unless leadership attaches the SAVE Act — a bill that aims to stop noncitizens from voting in elections, something that is already illegal in federal elections — to the funding package.

Without the filibuster, the dynamics are, of course, different in the House. As the majority party, it’s up to Republican leadership to cobble together the votes to pass the funding package to reopen the government.

Follow our live coverage below:

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
  1. If you work for the public, you are accountable to the public. Your home address and your username on the dating apps might be considered private, but your name and face are not. Certainly not while you’re doing the work at the public.

  2. Avatar for zandru zandru says:

    So, Republicans want to “pass a law” that “noncitizens” cannot vote in Federal elections. This ought to be grounds to vote them out, since this has already been the law of the land for centuries.

    Somebody ought to tell their constituents about it.

  3. Here’s the thing for me:

    The existing red Reprehensibles aren’t blind to what happened in Texas this weekend with the two special elections. They can’t be blind to it, because it’s coming for them.

    Massie will probably lead a small contingent of colleagues that are smart enough to see the handwriting on the wall that says they may be looking for work in early 2027 because they’re getting kicked out in 2026.

    We don’t need many to switch sides on this and it’s real popular in public opinion on both sides of the aisle. I know they have the power to disappoint us yet again and the seven Dems that did the deed two weeks ago have most likely gotten an earful. I don’t count on Jeffries to do the right thing with his caucus, even though more recently he’s been a bit fired up.

    But this thing has to drag on for a bit and the Dems have to get the things they want out of this if it’s going to pass. No more of this, well, pass it now and we’ll talk later. No, sir.

  4. Thank you for starting a new comment thread. A live stream should restart each day. One person’s opinion

  5. “even the short-term CR negotiated by their colleagues in the Senate.”

    Which, by the way, should be understood by every sane person on this planet as the abysmal failure and betrayal that it was.

    A gov’t turned on its people MUST NOT be funded. Period. I am not a monster. I am not throwing anyone under the bus or failing to consider the ramifications of a prolonged shutdown battle over the funding of a rogue paramilitary ethnic-cleansing force. None of the people who are most vulnerable and would be first to feel the pain of a protracted shutdown will be any better off if a gov’t turned on them receives funding to act out its plans to abuse them further. It would be our responsibility to fill the gaps as their community members, but funding SHOULD NOT have happened. In fact, the funding DHS/ICE/CBP already has should be clawed back.

    Instead of “you shall not pass” we have a Dem Senate caucus led by Chief Flower Girl Schumer sprinkling petals on the ground for the KKKristofascists’ jackboots to goose-step on while they march towards permanent rulership via apartheid and plutocracy.

