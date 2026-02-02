Some Far-Right Members Threaten to Sink Funding Package Unless Congress Makes an Illegal Act Illegal

After discussions with the White House, Senate Democrats were successful in convincing their Republican colleagues to split up a six-bill appropriations package into a five full-year bills package plus a two-week continuing resolution on funding the Department of Homeland Security. That legislation, passed by Senate late Friday night, is now in the House’s hands for final passage before it gets sent to President Trump’s desk. Once that happens, the partial government shutdown will be over.

Most House Democrats who spoke during a caucus call on Sunday reportedly plan to continue their protest of funding for DHS, even with the short-term CR negotiated by their colleagues in the Senate. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has told House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) leadership won’t whip the Democratic votes that could help quickly pass the legislation.

Alongside some Democrats, a handful far-right House Republicans are also opposing the Senate-passed deal, saying they will not vote for it unless leadership attaches the SAVE Act — a bill that aims to stop noncitizens from voting in elections, something that is already illegal in federal elections — to the funding package.

Without the filibuster, the dynamics are, of course, different in the House. As the majority party, it’s up to Republican leadership to cobble together the votes to pass the funding package to reopen the government.

