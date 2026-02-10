House Hearing Will Show How Far Republicans Go in Uneasiness over ICE Killings

Tuesday’s hearing is one of the first chances congressional Republicans will have to back up their tweets and statements expressing discomfort with agents’ highly publicized killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

House Republicans are hardly united in those disavowals, and some of the President’s most steadfast supporters will certainly express full-throated support of the administration’s actions. But House Homeland Security chair Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) called the hearing amid the outpouring of disgust after the Pretti killing, suggesting that at least some members might break with the party line.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow are set to testify.

