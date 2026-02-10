© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Live Blog

House Hearing Will Show How Far Republicans Go in Uneasiness over ICE Killings

by and
02.10.26 | 11:27 am
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., ranking member Rep. Bennie Thom... UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, attend the House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland," in Cannon building on Wednesday, December 11, 2025. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Michael Glasheen, operations director, National Security Branch, FBI, and Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, testified. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Watch Live

Tuesday’s hearing is one of the first chances congressional Republicans will have to back up their tweets and statements expressing discomfort with agents’ highly publicized killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

House Republicans are hardly united in those disavowals, and some of the President’s most steadfast supporters will certainly express full-throated support of the administration’s actions. But House Homeland Security chair Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) called the hearing amid the outpouring of disgust after the Pretti killing, suggesting that at least some members might break with the party line.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow are set to testify.

Follow our live coverage here.

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
Includes: 
2
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. CBP Commissioner Scott even said that agents should “not be put at personal risk” while enforcing the law

    Same holds true for citizens, legal residents, observers, peaceful protesters and bystanders who are not identified as targets of immigration enforcement. No?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for llwillis

Continue Discussion
LATEST
Morning Memo
Trump DOJ Threatens Alien Enemies Act Detainees With CECOT Again
02.10.26 | 10:14 am
Where Things Stand
Violent Criminals Make Up Tiny Fraction of Immigrants Targeted By Trump Admin
02.09.26 | 6:20 pm
Morning Memo
A Brutal 5th Circuit Ruling Promises More ICE Chaos
02.09.26 | 11:24 am
Cafe
Behind the Misguided Bipartisan Push to Muzzle Free Speech Online 
02.09.26 | 7:00 am