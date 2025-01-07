New York Appeals Court Keeps Trump Sentencing In Place

The Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department in New York heard emergency arguments this afternoon on President-elect Donald Trump’s request to block his sentencing in the hush money case, which is scheduled for Friday before Judge Juan Merchan. The court denied Trump’s motion for a stay.
Catch up on Josh Kovensky’s coverage from the courthouse below:
The Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department in New York heard emergency arguments this afternoon on President-elect Donald Trump’s request to block his sentencing in the hush money case, which is scheduled for Friday before Judge Juan Merchan. The court denied Trump’s motion for a stay.
Catch up on Josh Kovensky’s coverage from the courthouse below: