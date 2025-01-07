LIVE COVERAGE

New York Appeals Court Keeps Trump Sentencing In Place

January 7, 2025
35
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defendant's table inside the courthouse as the jury is scheduled to continue deliberations for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal C... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defendant's table inside the courthouse as the jury is scheduled to continue deliberations for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan gave the jury instructions, and deliberations are entering their second day. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Justin Lane - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 7, 2025
35

The Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department in New York heard emergency arguments this afternoon on President-elect Donald Trump’s request to block his sentencing in the hush money case, which is scheduled for Friday before Judge Juan Merchan. The court denied Trump’s motion for a stay.

Catch up on Josh Kovensky’s coverage from the courthouse below:

More Less

The Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department in New York heard emergency arguments this afternoon on President-elect Donald Trump’s request to block his sentencing in the hush money case, which is scheduled for Friday before Judge Juan Merchan. The court denied Trump’s motion for a stay.

Catch up on Josh Kovensky’s coverage from the courthouse below:

35
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
35
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. There are laws, but no justice.

  2. So far, it appears the judge is saying exactly the right thing, that the president-elect doesn’t have immunity and Trump’s actions were not official acts. I don’t see how any court disagrees with those points, so I suspect NY will turn these appeals down. You can bet that the Trump team is going to push to file with the Supreme Court and try to get a stay granted…that should not happen, this is wholly within state law in NY. They may do it anyways and push arguments back past Jan 20th in the hopes that Merchan just gives up.

  3. Merchan needs to send a message. Sentence fat boy to the maximum (which I believe is 6 months per charge, or 17 years in jail) then suspend that sentence to begin on January 21, 2029. That’ll give the fat fuck something to think about for the next four years.

  4. If there was ever any doubt that the law is written for the privileged and powereful recent developments in all of the Trump cases should help us understand the fallacy of the current concept of " justice" The courts are so corrupt and inept that a man got away with an attempted coup against the government they supposedly serve and they took obvious and overt steps to make sure he prevailed.

  5. I don’t know where else to talk about this since we can’t comment directly on the Editors’ Blog, so I’m going to talk about it here. Josh shared TPM reader JB’s thoughts about Democratic messaging, namely, that Democrats should repeat over & over in straightforward language TCF’s malfeasant plans. TCF is going to pardon the cop killers of January 6, for example. So I just Xittered my Representative (a Dem) and my two idiot Senators (both Rs) to say, “TCF is going to pardon the January 6 cop killers. Please talk more about that.” I hate Xitter, but this seems like a worthwhile way to interact on that xitty platform

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

29 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for playitagainrowlf Avatar for richardinjax Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for eggrollian Avatar for brutus1910 Avatar for drriddle Avatar for rmwarnick Avatar for esva Avatar for darrtown Avatar for benthere Avatar for zlohcuc Avatar for edgarant Avatar for demyankee Avatar for tiowally Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for fuashcroft Avatar for euglena4056 Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for justruss Avatar for jackofalltirades Avatar for Rockinrollinbitch Avatar for john_adams Avatar for mynah1

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: