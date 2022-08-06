Galleries

The Week In Pictures

Kansas abortion amendment goes down, Dems finally get 50 votes for their agenda, Orbán's authoritarianism comes to Dallas.
By TPM Staff
|
August 6, 2022 8:40 a.m.
Iman Alsaden, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and Kelsey Rhodes of Kansas City hug as they and Kansans for Constitutional Freedom supporters celebrate the failure of a proposed amendment to... Iman Alsaden, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and Kelsey Rhodes of Kansas City hug as they and Kansans for Constitutional Freedom supporters celebrate the failure of a proposed amendment to the constitution that would open a path to an abortion ban. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Here’s a look back at some of TPM’s top stories this week …

Sinema And Manchin Are Both, Finally, On Board

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) this week agreed to support the Inflation Reduction Act, paving the way for Democrats to pass legislation providing billions for combatting and adapting to climate change, along with health care and tax measures. Democrats had sought a deal with two centrist senators — Sinema and Joe Manchin (D-WV) — for more than a year, inspiring immense frustration. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

GOP Deepens Its Romance With Orbánism

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Many on the American right have cast Orbán as a figure to look to as inspiration for the Republican Party’s future, despite his moves to weaken Hungry’s democracy and recent remarks about “race mixing” that one of his own staffers — who resigned — described as  “a pure Nazi speech” that was “worthy of Goebbels.” (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

DOJ Sues Idaho For Its Abortion Ban

The Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Idaho, arguing that its abortion ban did not comply with federal patient protections. The suit cited the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, which requires hospitals receiving Medicare funds to stabilize anyone seeking care for an “emergency medical condition.” Attorney General Merrick Garland is shown here on Wednesday, attending a meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. President Joe Biden appeared via teleconference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Attempt To Strip Kansans Of Abortion Rights Crashes And Burns

Abortion supporters react as an effort by Republicans in Kansas’ state legislature to remove protections for abortion from the state constitution is voted down by overwhelming margins. (Photo by DAVE KAUP/AFP via Getty Images)

Boosters Of Trump’s Lie That The 2020 Election Was Stolen Win Primaries Across US

Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting for ballots to be counted Tuesday. Lake was one of many Trump-aligned candidates who contend the 2020 election was stolen to win her primary on Tuesday. Notably, Lake suggested her election, too, would be stolen — while she was losing. Once she was winning, it was a different story. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Gallery
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: