The Aftermath Of Historic Category 5 Hurricane Otis, In Photos

View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023. Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed Mexico's resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday, in what residents called a "total disaster." Otis crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 165 miles (270 kilometers) per hour, shattering windows, uprooting trees and largely cutting off communications and road links with the region. (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)

