The Aftermath Of Historic Category 5 Hurricane Otis, In Photos

The Mexican city of Acapulco was
hit Thursday by Hurricane Otis, packing 165 m.p.h. winds, the strongest tropical cyclone ever to strikes the country’s Pacific coast. In under 24 hours, Otis rapidly strengthened from a tropical storm not even expected to come ashore into a Category 5 hurricane bearing down on a major city, catching forecasters, civil defense officials, tourists and residents off guard. Otis caused massive structural damage along the coast and left at least 27 people dead. Damages and casualties are still being assessed.
