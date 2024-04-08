Scenes From The Solar Eclipse

The moon begins to eclipse the sun during the total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Mexico on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Ame...

The moon begins to eclipse the sun during the total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Mexico on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044. (Photo by MARIO VAZQUEZ / AFP) (Photo by MARIO VAZQUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

