Scenes From The Solar Eclipse

For anyone in the path of totality, the solar eclipse can be an exciting moment to get a front-row seat to one of astronomy’s most incredible coincidences. Every year or two the moon passes directly between Earth and the sun, casting a shadow and completely blocking the sun from a swath of the planet. These events draws people from around the world to the path of totality, hoping to witness the magical moment when the world goes dark.
If you weren’t one of those people this time — or maybe didn’t have the right protective eyewear — you can still get a good look at the eclipse. From Mexico to Maine photographers documented this year’s solar event and it’s probably better than what you would see in person.
People gather to watch the eclipse in Mexico City People gather to watch the partial eclipse at the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de México “Las Islas” on April 08, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images) Moon begins to eclipse the sun, seen in Mazatlan, Mexico The moon begins to eclipse the sun during the total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Mexico on April 8, 2024. This year’s path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by MARIO VAZQUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) Moon almost fully eclipsing the sun, seen in Mazatlan, Mexico The moon begins to eclipse the sun during the total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Mexico on April 8, 2024. This year’s path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by MARIO VAZQUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) Total eclipse, seen from Mazatlan, Mexico The sun disappears behind the moon during the Great North American Eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) People watch the total eclipse in Torreon, Mexico People watch the total eclipse at Cristo de Las Noas on April 08, 2024 in Torreon, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Saul Perales/Getty Images) Shadows of the eclipse seen in Guadalajara, Mexico A woman observes the shadows of the eclipse on the trees on April 8, 2024 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images) The sky over Torreon, Mexico during the eclipse Aerial view Torreón from Cristo de las Noas during the eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Torreon, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Saul Perales/Getty Images) A man wears a mask to watch the eclipse in Mexico City A man wears a mask to watch the eclipse at the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de México “Las Islas” on April 08, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images) The diamond-ring effect is seen in Fort Worth, Texas The diamond ring effect is seen as the moon eclipses the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Total solar eclipse, seen from Brady, Texas The moon fully passes over the sun’s horizon during a Total eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Brady, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience the eclipse today. During the event, the moon will pass in between the Sun and the Earth, appearing to block the Sun. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) The moon begins its descent below the sun’s horizon, as seen from Brady, Texas The moon begins its descent below the sun’s horizon during a total solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Brady, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience the eclipse today. During the event, the moon will pass in between the Sun and the Earth, appearing to block the Sun. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Watching the eclipse from a rooftop in New York City A woman looks toward the sky at the ‘Edge at Hudson Yards’ observation deck ahead of a total solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024. This year’s path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) A family watches the eclipse in New York City A woman looks toward the sky at the ‘Edge at Hudson Yards’ observation deck during a total solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024. This year’s path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) Total solar eclipse seen from Niagra Falls, New York The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. This year’s path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) People watching the eclipse in Niagra Falls, New York People look up at the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. This year’s path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) The moon begins to eclipse the sun in Niagra Falls, New York The moon begins to eclipse the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. This year’s path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Total solar eclipse, seen from Bloomington, Indiana The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024. This year’s path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t come around until 2044. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) People watch the eclipse in Washington D.C. Lori Darnell of Lincoln, California, Julie Plemmons and Denise Lonngren, both of San Diego, California look at the solar eclipse near the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall on April 08, 2024 in Washington, DC. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience the eclipse today. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won’t happen until 2044. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Patrons of the Masters Tournament watch the eclipse in Augusta, Georgia Patrons use glasses to view the eclipse during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)