Scenes From Israel, Gaza and Abroad as The Death Toll Climbs

Israel’s
intense bombardment of Gaza continues in the aftermath of the unprecedented Oct. 7th Hamas-led attack. The expected Israeli ground invasion has not yet been launched, amid diplomatic efforts to free hostages held by Hamas. Humanitarian aid is struggling to get into the besieged Palestinian enclave. EDITOR’S NOTE: Many of the images that follow are graphic and may be disturbing.
Palestinian Citizens Inspect Damage To Their Homes Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Reduce Buildings To Rubble Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 08, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 10, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Pro-Palestinian Protesters In Seoul, South Korea Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in support of the Palestinian people during a rally for Gaza on October 11, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) A Shopper Exits a Store in Sderot in Southern Israel A woman shopper exits a store while armed with an M16 assault rifle in Sderot in southern Israel on October 12, 2023. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images) Ambassador Of Palestine To Chile Vera Baboun Ambassador Of Palestine To Chile Vera Baboun speaks to the media during a press conference at Embassy of Palestine on October 10, 2023 in Las Condes, Chile. (Photo by Sebastián Vivallo Oñate/Agencia Makro/Getty Images) Israeli Soldiers Search for ID and Belongings After Supernova Music Festival Israeli soldiers continue to search for ID and belongings among the cars and tents at the Supernova Music Festival site on October 12, 2023 in Kibbutz Re’im , Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) A Man Ordered to Strip Before Being Arrested A man ordered to strip before being arrested after being found at the site of the Supernova Music festival, following bursts of gunfire as Israeli soldiers continue to search for ID and belongings among the cars and tents on October 12, 2023 in Kibbutz Re’im , Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) U.S. President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks On The Hamas Terrorist Attacks U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House October 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Palestinian Citizens Evacuate Their Homes Palestinian citizens evacuate their homes damaged by Israeli airstrikes on October 10, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Displaced Palestinian Citizens Gather at the UNRWA Beach School Displaced Palestinian citizens gather at the UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) Beach School, after evacuating their homes damaged by Israeli air strikes, on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) An Israeli Flag Flies Over Body Bags of Over 20 Dead Hamas Militants An Israeli flag flies over body bags of over 20 dead Hamas militants with the word “terrorist” written in Hebrew, on a main field at Kibbutz Be’eri, where dozens of civilians were killed days earlier near the border with Gaza on October 11, 2023 in Be’eri, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Pro-Palestinian Rally in Istanbul People gather in support of the recent attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas at Fatih Mosque on October 07, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) Israeli Army Tanks and Vehicles Along the Border With the Gaza Strip Israeli army tanks and vehicles deploy along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 13, 2023. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) The Israeli Iron Dome Defense System Intercepts Rockets Rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defence missile system in the early hours of October 8, 2023. (Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images) A Woman Cries During a Funeral Procession A woman cries during a funeral procession at Al-Shifa Hospital on October 11, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) A Vigil in Lisbon, Portugal A participant draped in an Israeli flag kneels before lit candles during a vigil organized by the Lisbon Jewish Community for Israeli victims of the Hamas attack on October 10, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Burnt Out Cars Burnt out cars at the scene as Israeli soldiers continue to search for ID and belongings among the cars and tents at the Supernova Music Festival site on October 12, 2023 in Kibbutz RE’IM, ISRAEL. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) IDF Artillery An IDF Artillery solider covers his ears as a shell is fired towards Gaza on October 11, 2023 near Netivot, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) A Palestinian Among the Wreckage Palestinian citizens evacuate their homes damaged by Israeli airstrikes on October 10, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) A Fireball Erupts From An Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City A fireball erupts from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 12, 2023. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images) A Girl Sits at The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees Displaced Palestinian citizens gather at the UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) Beach School, after evacuating their homes damaged by Israeli air strikes, on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Relatives Carry the Bodies of Children Relatives carry the bodies of children from the Abu Quta family who were killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, during their funeral on October 8, 2023. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images) Hamas’ Armed Wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Hold a Palestinian flag Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades hold a Palestinian flag as they destroy a tank of Israeli forces in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2023. (Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Palestinian Citizens Inspect Damage to Their Homes Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 08, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Mourners Gather by the Bodies of a Man and A Child EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT – Mourners gather by the bodies of a man and a child who were killed in Israeli air strikes outside the morgue of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images) Soldiers Carry the Coffin of Falling Soldier Soldiers carry the coffin of fallen soldier, Dor Yarhi, who was killed in a battle with Palestinian militants near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip during his funeral on October 12, 2023 in Rishon Lezion, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) A Missile Explodes in Gaza City A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on October 8, 2023. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images) Israeli Artillery Fire Rounds Into the Gaza Strip Israeli artillery fire rounds into the Gaza Strip from the border on October 12, 2023 near Sderot, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Smoke Plumes Billow During Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza City Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images) Palestinians Drive Amid the Rubble EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT – Palestinians drive amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images) Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Gather in New York City Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in support of the Palestinian people during a rally for Gaza at the Consulate General of Israel on October 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Supporters of Israel Face Off with Palestinian Supporters in New York City Supporters of Israel face off with Palestinian supporters during duel rallies in midtown Manhattan following continued fighting in Israel and Gaza that has now claimed the lives of over 1,500 people on October 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) looks on as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives statements to the media inside The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Defence Ministry, after their meeting in Tel Aviv on October 12, 2023. (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) An Israeli Soldier Directs Armored Vehicles An Israeli soldier directs armoured vehicles heading towards the southern border with the Gaza strip on October 8, 2023 in Sderot, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) A Palestinian Sits on a Bench Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 08, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) People Gather During a Vigil at the Washington Hebrew Congregation for Israel People gather during a vigil at the Washington Hebrew Congregation for Israel on October 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A Man Carries the Remains of an Israeli Air Strike Victim EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT – A man carries the remains of an Israeli air strike victim wrapped in a blanket while walking through rubble in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 13, 2023. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images) An IDF Soldier Covers His Nose While Walking Past Hamas Militants and Israeli Civilians Who Were Killed An IDF Soldier covers his nose while walking past Hamas militants and Israeli civilians who were killed days earlier in an attack by Hamas militants on this kibbutz near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) An Israeli Army M109 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer An Israeli army M109 155mm self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 12, 2023. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli Demonstrators in Times Square Demonstrators in support of the Palestinian people face pro-Israel counter-protesters in Times Square on October 8, 2023 in New York City. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 600 people and wounding more than 2000. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) Friends and Relatives Mourn the Bodies of Palestinian Journalists Muhammad Sobh and Saeed Al-Taweel (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image depicts death) Friends and relatives mourn the bodies of Palestinian journalists Muhammad Sobh and Saeed Al-Taweel, who were killed during their work by Israeli air strikes on October 10, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) A Pro-Palestine Rally in Melbourne, Australia Protestors march while waving the Palestinian flag at a Pro-Palestine rally on October 10, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) Relatives and Friends Mourn a Young Palestinian Man Relatives and friends mourn a young Palestinian man on October 08, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) An IDF Reservist Sits With Fellow Troops at Kibbutz Kfar Aza An IDF reservist sits with fellow troops at kibbutz Kfar Aza where dozens of civilians were killed days earlier near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Hamas’ Armed Wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Hold a Palestinian Flag Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades hold a Palestinian flag as they destroy a tank of Israeli forces in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2023. (Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Volunteers Prepare Food for Soldiers A team of volunteers prepare food for soldiers positioned on the Gaza border area near Sderot on October 12, 2023 near Urim, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) A Refrigerated Container Holding the Bodies of Israeli Citizens Killed Forensic staff look on as a refrigerated container holding the bodies of Israeli citizens killed during the recent attacks by Hamas is opened, during a tour of the facility which is identifying the deceased on October 13, 2023 in Ramla, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Smoke Rises From Israeli Air Raids Smoke rises from Israeli air raids on October 13, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) A Family Mourns The mother (L), sister (R) and immediate family of Valentin (Eli) Ghnassia, 23, who was killed in a battle with Hamas militants at Kibbutz Be’eeri near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, react during his funeral ceremony on October 12, 2023 at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Volunteers Pack Boxes Volunteers pack boxes at an emergency situation room set up in a theatre by Lev Echad for soldiers and internally displaced people from the kibbutzim attacked a few days earlier by Hamas militants near the Gaza border on October 12, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) An Explosion on a Residential Tower An explosion on a residential tower caused by Israeli air raids in the northern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) A Protest Rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Royal Malaysian police officers stand on patrol during a protest rally as Malaysian Muslim activists and Palestinian nationals gather to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, marching toward the US Embassy after Friday prayers on October 13, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images) Israeli Artillery Fire Israeli artillery fire rounds into the Gaza Strip from the border on October 12, 2023 near Sderot, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) A Father Mourns a Child The father of Valentin (Eli) Ghnassia, 23, who was killed in a battle with Hamas militants at Kibbutz Be’eeri near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip cries next to the casket before it is lowered during his funeral on October 12, 2023 at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) A Protest in Tokyo, Japan Police officers push back a man during a protest near the Embassy of Israel on October 13, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) Children Crying Because of Israeli Air Raids Children crying because of Israeli air raids on October 15, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Many Gazan citizens have fled to the south following warnings from the Israeli government to do so. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Hundreds of Mourners Grieve Hundreds of mourners grieve during the funeral of Naor Hassidim, 22, who was killed with his girlfriend Sivan Alkabtas during the attack on kibbutz Kfar Aza, at the Ashdod cemetery on October 16, 2023 in Ashdod, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) A Woman Smiles As She Shelters A woman smiles as she shelters by the side of the motorway during an incoming rocket alert on October 16, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) A Protestor in Bengaluru, India A protestor holds a placard as they gather in support of Palestine on October 16, 2023 in Bengaluru, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images) A Group of Boys Make Tzitzis Benjamin, aged 10, (2L) teaches a group of boys how to make Tzitzis, a type of traditional religious fringe, which will be attached to garments worn by members of the Israeli Defence Force, at the Ahavat Israel (Love of Israel) girl’s high school on October 16, 2023 in Beit Shemesh, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Palestinians Injured in Israeli Air Raids Palestinians injured in Israeli air raids arrive on October 17, 2023 in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Family and Friends Grieve During a Funeral Family members of Naor Hassidim, 22, and his girlfriend Sivan Alkabtas grieve during Hassidim’s funeral at the Ashdod cemetery on October 16, 2023 in Ashdod, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) A Man Cries A man cries because his home was bombed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) A Young Girl A young girl is watched by her parents in the temporary room they share at the Shemesh Hostel, on October 16, 2023 in Beit Shemesh, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Family Grieve Family members of Naor Hassidim, 22, and his girlfriend Sivan Alkabtas grieve during Hassidim’s funeral at the Ashdod cemetery on October 16, 2023 in Ashdod, Israel. According to the family’s last messages, Hassidim and Alkabats were under her bed after Hamas militants had already opened fire on her house on October 7th during an attack the kibbutz. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Relatives and Friends Mourn a Young Palestinian Man Relatives and friends mourn a young Palestinian man on October 16, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. Gazans are evacuating to the south following warnings to do so from the Israeli government, ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Close Friends and Family Members Grieve Close friends and family members grieve the loss of 1st Lt. Amitai Granot, who was killed in a clash with Hezbollah in northern Israel the previous day, during his funeral service on October 16, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. The son of Rabbi Tamir Granot, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Orot Shaul in Tel Aviv, Granot was killed in a missile attack on a military post. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) US Citizens Wait at the Port of Haifa to be Evacuated US citizens wait at the port of Haifa to be evacuated to Cyprus on October 16, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) A Ceasefire Rally at the White House People rally in support of Palestinians in front of the White House in Washington, DC on October 16, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) The Rubble of a Home Destroyed EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT – A man reacts as he watches rescuers and civilians remove the rubble of a home destroyed following an Israeli attack on the town of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on October 15, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED FAEQ/AFP via Getty Images) Israeli Armor Personnel Carriers Israeli armor personnel carriers move in formation near the Israeli border with Lebanon on October 15, 2023 Near Amiad, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) Israeli Troops Near Border with Lebanon Israeli armored personnel carriers move in formation near the border with Lebanon on October 15, 2023 in Amiad, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during their meeting in Lusail on October 13, 2023. (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Israeli Soldiers Israeli soldiers stand on armor personnel carriers near the Israeli border with Lebanon on October 15, 2023 Near Amiad, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) Bulgarian Jewish Community Members Bulgarian Jewish community members wrapped in Israeli flags comfort each other during a pray for peace at the Sofia synagogue in Sofia on October 15, 2023. (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images) A Palestinian Boy A Palestinian boy walks down the stairs of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern of Gaza Strip, on October 16, 2023. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images) Mourners Duck for Cover Mourners duck for cover upon hearing sirens warning of incoming rockets during the funeral of Tom Godo, killed during the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on the Kibbutz Kisuffim last week, in Kibbutz Naan near Tel Aviv on October 13, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images) Palestinians Injured in Israeli Air Raids Palestinians injured in Israeli air raids arrive on October 17, 2023 in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) An Injured Palestinian Child (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains graphic content.) An injured Palestinian child is seen in an intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital on October 15, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) A Palestinian Woman Comforts her Children EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A Palestinian woman comforts her children as they wait at the hospital to be checked, as battles between Israel Hamas continue for the sixth consecutive day, in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images) A Citizen Cries and Holds the Body of a Child in His Hands (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains graphic content) A citizen cries and holds the body of a child in his hands, who was killed due to Israeli air raids on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Paramedics Transport the Bodies of Two Young Palestinians (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death and graphic content.) Paramedics transport the bodies of two young Palestinians whose motorcycle was targeted near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on October 7, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo By Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
Palestinian Children Injured During Israeli Air Raids Palestinian children injured during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip arrive on October 16, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)