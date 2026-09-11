Editors' Blog

YouTube Live: Join Joe Ragazzo, Nicole LaFond and Kate Riga at 1 PM ET

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09.11.26 | 12:21 pm
DALLAS, TEX. - SEPT. 10: President Donald Trump takes the stage at the conclusion of Vice President JD Vance's speech at the 2026 Republican National Convention on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at the American Airlines Ce... DALLAS, TEX. - SEPT. 10: President Donald Trump takes the stage at the conclusion of Vice President JD Vance's speech at the 2026 Republican National Convention on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. (Photo by Joel Angel Juárez/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Our publisher Joe Ragazzo is going to be hosting biweekly YouTube lives with members of our team, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Join him at 1 p.m. ET today for a conversation with editor Nicole LaFond and reporter Kate Riga on the 25th anniversary of 9/11; the start of the NFL season; President Trump’s bribe offer/proposal to give Americans $5,000 if Republicans win the midterms; and Vivek Ramaswamy’s widely-mocked batting cage campaign video.

We’ll see you then!

Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
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