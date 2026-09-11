YouTube Live: Join Joe Ragazzo, Nicole LaFond and Kate Riga at 1 PM ET

Our publisher Joe Ragazzo is going to be hosting biweekly YouTube lives with members of our team, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Join him at 1 p.m. ET today for a conversation with editor Nicole LaFond and reporter Kate Riga on the 25th anniversary of 9/11; the start of the NFL season; President Trump’s bribe offer/proposal to give Americans $5,000 if Republicans win the midterms; and Vivek Ramaswamy’s widely-mocked batting cage campaign video.
LATEST
Morning Memo
10 Thoughts on the Abrupt Resignation of Joe diGenova
09.11.26 | 10:55 am
News
Census Quietly Changes Charter for Key Policy Committee, Opening Door for Political Interference
09.11.26 | 9:23 am
The Brief
Audience Member at GOP Convention Calls for Various Democrats to be ‘Shot’
09.11.26 | 8:14 am
Where Things Stand
Jimmy Kimmel, James Talarico and the FCC’s Muzzling of the Media
09.10.26 | 6:04 pm