YouTube Live: Join Joe Ragazzo, Nicole LaFond and Kate Riga at 1 PM ET

DALLAS, TEX. - SEPT. 10: President Donald Trump takes the stage at the conclusion of Vice President JD Vance's speech at the 2026 Republican National Convention on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at the American Airlines Ce...

DALLAS, TEX. - SEPT. 10: President Donald Trump takes the stage at the conclusion of Vice President JD Vance's speech at the 2026 Republican National Convention on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. (Photo by Joel Angel Juárez/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

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