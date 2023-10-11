Your Subscriptions At Work

Latest
By
|
October 11, 2023 9:34 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
This new piece by Hunter and Josh is a reminder of what your subscriptions, what being a member of club TPM, accomplishes. George Santos was just indicted (a new set of felony indictments) for charging people’s credit cards for contributions they never intended to make. Just straight up fraud. TPM was the first to break that story way back in January. If you’re a member: you did this. If you’re not, join us today.

