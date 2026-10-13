Editors' Blog

Your Quick Primer on Katie Zacharia’s False Claim to Have Taken the Bar in China

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10.13.26 | 7:10 pm
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia makes speech during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United Sta... WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia makes speech during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Can Hasasu/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Since I was revising the post below as I got more information, here’s the latest on White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s apparent claim to have taken the bar exam in China.

Judd Legum revealed yesterday that notwithstanding Trump’s and Zacharia’s claim that she was an attorney, it doesn’t appear that she ever took or passed the bar in the U.S. Today reporters pressed her on whether this was true. Had she passed the bar? In what state? Zacharia responded that she took it “when I moved to China.” Reporters took that, understandably, to mean that she took the Chinese bar exam when she lived there between 2011 and 2013. The Washington Post reported, for instance, that Zacharia “said she had passed a bar exam in China, a country where noncitizens aren’t allowed to practice in courtrooms.” But it’s more than that. Foreign nationals are not allowed to take the Chinese bar exam or practice law in China under any circumstances. Her LinkedIn bio says she worked at a Chinese law firm, Zhong Lun, while living in China. And that is possible. I assume it’s true. Foreigners can work at Chinese law firms but only for the purpose of advising on the law in the countries in which they are licensed to practice law. They are specifically barred from advising clients on Chinese law. I don’t know whether not having passed the bar in the U.S. would have been an issue on that front or not. Bottom line: In her first day on the job Zacharia gave everyone the impression that she took the bar exam in China. But that’s not true. Because she would not have been allowed to.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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