Your Must Read for Today

Morning Memo: Merrick Garland Has Some Explaining To Do
Republicans Have A Bold Scheme To Hijack MI’s Elections Rules. Will They Pull It Off?
Susan Collins Backs ‘In-Depth’ Investigation Into Trump DOJ Leak Hunt

June 14, 2021 9:42 a.m.

Michigan Republicans’ wild and probably successful plan to get around the governor’s veto of voter suppression laws by getting 340,000 signatures.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
