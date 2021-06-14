Your Must Read for Today

Michigan Republicans’ wild and probably successful plan to get around the governor’s veto of voter suppression laws by getting 340,000 signatures.
Latest Edblog
-
|June 13, 2021 10:31 p.m.
I don’t know who’s right or wrong. But I am as sure as I ever have been that this site’s…
-
|June 13, 2021 9:47 a.m.
TPM Reader JL flags an interesting article in The Economist about the costs of a global vaccination program. The article…
-
|June 12, 2021 5:38 p.m.
From TPM Reader JF … As someone who has lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and what passes here…