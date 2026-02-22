Yes, TPM is in the Epstein Files. But We Didn’t Do Anything Wrong! I Promise.

A funny thing happened today. I made one of my infrequent forays into Facebook and an acquaintance noted in a post her brief mention in the Epstein Files. These weren’t incriminating in any way. Something she wrote was briefly mentioned in passing by people who didn’t appear even to know her. Then another friend chimed into the thread noting how he’d similarly been mentioned in an offhand and fortuitous and not incriminating way. So I thought: Am I in the Epstein Files?

I can say with a great sense of vindication that I do not appear to be in the Epstein Files. Not by any version of my name and not with the handle I use on social media sites. But then I thought: what about my progeny? i.e., TPM? Well TPM is there. Not a huge amount. But it’s there. There a number of mentions of TPM, and several are to this site. A few others are initials of other things. One of those is a reference to a 2020 article by Josh Kovensky. A search of the TPM url includes a few more examples. The Saturday before the 2016 election Reid Hoffman sent Epstein an email with a final report on the election which included a series of links to recent news stories. One was this piece on James Comey’s likely election-turning decision to unload on Hillary Clinton in the final week of the election. A year later, Times reporter Thomas Landon (who I believe later had to leave the Times over Epstein ties) sent Epstein a link to this article. “Interesting on Barrack/Trump/Russia” read the subject line. Thanks, Thomas. I guess.