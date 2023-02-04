WTF? Now There’s a Balloon over Costa Rica?

I’ve been sort of mystified by the apparent Chinese spy balloon over Montana. It seems highly provocative for relatively little intelligence pay-off. And it happens at a time when both countries appear to be attempting to at least stabilize tensions between the two countries. But TPM Reader JS points out that there seems to be another unauthorized and unidentified balloon currently over Costa Rica. Weird!
