Where Your Dollars Go

I hope you’ve gotten a chance to read Josh Kovensky’s exclusive from yesterday. The guy DOJ has assigned to lead the task force targeting left-wing organizations/”antifa” in the U.S. was himself one of the January 6th boys. Amazing. (Of course, MAGA claims Jan. 6 was an antifa false-flag operation so perhaps prosecutor Brian W. Lynch is actually antifa? Which would be weird. But I jest…) We got a lead on this exclusive because of another exclusive Josh reported at the end of last month revealing the existence of the task force itself.

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