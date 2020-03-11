Where Things Stand: Dem Lawmakers Prep To Ask Trump For National Emergency

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadersh...

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadership criticized President Trumps response to the spread of the coronavirus and pushed for relief for individuals that may have to miss work from being quarantined. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

