Where Things Stand: Dem Lawmakers Prep To Ask Trump For National Emergency

This is your TPM mid-morning briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadership criticized President Trumps response to the spread of the coronavirus and pushed for relief for individuals that may have to miss work from being quarantined. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chuck Schumer
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadersh... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadership criticized President Trumps response to the spread of the coronavirus and pushed for relief for individuals that may have to miss work from being quarantined. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 11, 2020 11:36 a.m.

TPM exclusively reported yesterday that the state of Washington has discussed applying for a Medicaid waiver that would expand the state’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, but it needs a national emergency declaration from President Trump in order to do so. The Trump administration has thus far withheld making such a move.

This morning, a Senate Democratic aide confirmed to TPM that a group of lawmakers, including a Washington senator, are preparing to ask the Trump administration to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: