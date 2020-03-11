Where Things Stand: Dem Lawmakers Prep To Ask Trump For National Emergency

TPM exclusively reported yesterday that the state of Washington has discussed applying for a Medicaid waiver that would expand the state’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, but it needs a national emergency declaration from President Trump in order to do so. The Trump administration has thus far withheld making such a move.
This morning, a Senate Democratic aide confirmed to TPM that a group of lawmakers, including a Washington senator, are preparing to ask the Trump administration to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus.