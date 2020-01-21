Where Things Stand: Trump Will Have Loudest Cheerleaders On His Team During Sham Trial

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R-NY), left, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), right, speak with reporters following the testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the fourth day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R-NY), left, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), right, speak with reporters following the testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, before t... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R-NY), left, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), right, speak with reporters following the testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the fourth day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 21, 2020 10:13 a.m.

The Senate impeachment trial will officially begin this afternoon with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) officially placing his rules for the trial on the Senate floor. The rules are designed to push the proceedings through the upper chamber quickly, with each side getting just 24 hours to make their opening arguments within two calendar days. McConnell is also barring any House evidence from entering the record automatically — everything must be approved by vote.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer free memberships to those in need.
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: