Where Things Stand: Nothing Is Sacred To The Freshly-Acquitted Trump

February 6, 2020 10:18 a.m.

It’s hardly surprising, but President Trump just used the National Prayer Breakfast to drag his impeachment foes, pointedly mocking Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for his declaration of faith from the Senate floor and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

