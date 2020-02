WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a graphic from a study he says names the United States as the country most prepared to handle a pandemic during a news conference and meeting with Af...

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a graphic from a study he says names the United States as the country most prepared to handle a pandemic during a news conference and meeting with African American supporters in the Cabinet Room at the White House February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. The president talked about the economic advances African Americans have made under his administration, about the government's response to the global coronavirus threat and how dishonest he thinks the news media can be to him. He did not answer reporters' questions about the S&P 500 taking its worst loss in almost nine years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS