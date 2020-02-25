Where Things Stand: Trump Hypes Blind Loyalty Overseas

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo b...

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS