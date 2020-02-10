Where Things Stand: Giuliani’s Direct Line To The DOJ

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks arrives for a press conference on the shooting at the Pensacola naval base January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barr said the Justice Departmentâ€...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks arrives for a press conference on the shooting at the Pensacola naval base January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barr said the Justice Departmentâ€™s investigation determined the shooting "was an act of terrorism" that was "motivated by jihadist ideology". (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS