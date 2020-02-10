Where Things Stand: Giuliani’s Direct Line To The DOJ

This is your TPM mid-morning briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks arrives for a press conference on the shooting at the Pensacola naval base January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barr said the Justice Departmentâ€... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks arrives for a press conference on the shooting at the Pensacola naval base January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barr said the Justice Departmentâ€™s investigation determined the shooting "was an act of terrorism" that was "motivated by jihadist ideology". (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 10, 2020 10:31 a.m.

Over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made a rather sinister admission on live television, casually alluding that the dirt-digging campaign on the Biden family is far from over.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPMâ€™s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: